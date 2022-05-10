Drake Producer Noah ’40’ Shebib Drops Mini-Doc ‘Toronto Rising’

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

Legendary OVO producer Noah “40” Shebib is now the face of a new mini-documentary titled Toronto Uprisingwhich takes a close look at the rise of the Canadian producer.

The 14-minute documentary examines childhood in 1940s Toronto, how he became involved in the Canadian rap scene and how he began his Grammy-winning relationship with Drake, creating their famous record label OVO. The film is directed by Alim Sabir and is available on YouTube from Monday, May 9. The doc will also present unpublished archive footage of the producer’s visit.

“I’ve always considered myself a Hip Hop visitor,” 40 said in a statement. “When I was 21, I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. I learned a lesson in the hospital, which is that as long as I had at least one finger that was still working, it didn’t matter what the world took me, I could play the keyboard and I could make music. All the things in my life pointed me in one direction. I’m here to play my part and leave my impact.

The film also focuses on how they put together Drake’s first mixtape. So far away. In a separate interview with Rolling Stone last June, the producer explained how, early in the making of the project, he was often mistaken for Drake’s assistant.

“No one knew who I was, what I was doing or why I was there,” 40 said. “A lot of people really thought I was Drake’s assistant. I was Drake’s assistant too. I’m a pretty selfless person, so for me it was all about a bigger goal, the bigger goal was to make Drake a superstar and make music.

“If it meant being his assistant that day and helping him and bringing him food and cleaning him up, I did everything, but with pleasure. Not because he asked me to, because it is what I wanted to do. I was proud to do it.”

Check out the documentary below.

[Contenu intégré]

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.