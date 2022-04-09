Drake promises new artist feature if he beats him in basketball shootout

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

Drake’s love affair with Houston and Houston culture has taken him to many different worlds, including that of J Prince and his label Rap-A-Lot Records. It also inspired many starving artists in Houston to try and pull off one of the rarest feats of a fledgling career: landing Drake’s legendary stimulus package, which has helped artists like Migos, Blocboy JB and many more. others to emerge on the national scene.

Mosa, who has already locked in more than 17,500 monthly plays on Spotify and a remix of his single “Clementine” featuring Kaash Paige, recently caught up with Drake and offered him a simple bet. If Drizzy couldn’t beat him in a pop-a-shot contest, Mosa would get his much-wanted feature.

Of course, Drake made sure his sweater wasn’t just a thing in his OVO Rec league, knocking down plenty of punches to Mosa’s surprise.

“@champagnepapi said if i win i can get this feature,” Mosa captioned a video showing Drake’s April 5 shooting exploits. “That boy turned to Steph Curry, he really is a shooter.”

Mosa has been yearning for collaboration with the 6 God for over a year. The rising rapper shared a photo between himself and Drake in March 2021, then re-shared it in October 2021, hoping to be one of the few Houston artists besides Travis Scott to be blessed with a verse eight or sixteen measures.

“Still waiting for the most anticipated collaboration since bread and butter @champagnepapi,” Mosa wrote. “One day, I’m going to win this!” »

related news

Miami Heat Star Kyle Lowry Recalls Beating Drake’s Ass 1-on-1

March 6, 2022

Mosa may not have had his best night against Drake as far as basketball goes, but a notable hooper says Drizzy should never try him out for a rematch. NBA champion and former Toronto Raptor Kyle Lowry explained to Complex how in a 1-on-1 match between the two, he reminded Drizzy why he was an all-time great Raptor and NBA playmaker.

“Yeah, I beat his ass off,” Lowry said. “Yeah, no chance. Drake, tempt me no more, boy. As a competitor, you have to appreciate it. But yeah, he doesn’t want that smoke.

“He got better, though. It’s better, man. I think he works a lot on his jump shot, works a lot on his grip. I really think that from when I first saw him until now he has improved a lot.

