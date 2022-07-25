Drake promises Rolex watches to Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett after winning $2 million bet

Drake is the newest member of Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann’s fan club.

Ahead of Saturday’s UFC London event, the promotion shared a screenshot of the music superstar’s massive bet that required Pimblett and McCann to win their respective bouts against Jordan Leavitt and Hannah Goldy.

Drake put over $2 million on a bet that ended up earning him just over $3.7 million after Pimblett and McCann both scored finishes on the evening’s main card.

Shortly after Pimblett’s win, McCann took to Instagram to message Drake, asking if he could buy a Rolex watch for her, and Drake responded in kind.

“Rollies for Meatball and the Baddy,” Drake wrote. He tagged crypto betting platform Stake, which later reposted the story with the caption “Secure the W and the rollie.”

While it’s unlikely anything will be set in stone just yet, McCann was excited to talk about the interaction and potential acquisition of Rolex on the ESPN+ post-fight show.

The proud Liverpudlians also celebrated the deal at the evening’s post-fight press conference.

“Molly here sends him a video right after and asked for watches and he said he was going to give us both a Rolex,” Pimblett said. “So we swim in it.”

Even if the fancy watches never come, Pimblett and McCann were unquestionably the biggest winners at UFC London. Pimblett improved to 3-0 in the UFC with a second-round submission win, while McCann needed less than a round to put away Hannah Goldy and win her third straight fight. The two received a Performance of the Night bonus of $50,000.