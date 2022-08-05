Drake pushes the speakers to the limit – Liberation

Half a century after Andy Warhol’s banana on the first album of The Velvet Underground, couples continue to form between music and contemporary art. That which constitute Drake and Damien Hirst is not the least explosive. The first, one of the richest rappers in the world (behind Jay-Z, Kanye West and Puff Daddy) according to Forbes, has just signed a contract of 400 million dollars (395 million euros) with Universal and he shows off his success in a debauchery of bling-bling. The second is a star of the art market who, after having exhibited cut-up ruminants in the 90s, distinguished himself in 2007 by collecting 100 million dollars for For the Love of God, a platinum replica of the skull of a man who died in the 18th century, encrusted with 8,601 diamonds. The tinsel that Drake loves. Moreover, he was a client of the British artist before collaborating with him, which Hirst is grateful to him in an interview with the magazine Another : “A lot of rich people want to get things for free. So it’s nice when someone spends a lot of money to buy a lot of your parts, and is really happy about it, like Drake. Then he asked me to do his album cover and I did it.”

