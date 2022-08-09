Drake questions his father’s tattoo on his face: “Why do you do this to me?”

ads

Trying to keep calm is really a struggle for Drake, just like he raps in “God’s Plan.”

Five years ago, Drake’s father, Dennis Graham, showed his love for his superstar son by tattooing his face on his arm. On Monday, the “One Dance” rapper expressed his opinion on Instagram.

“I was just sitting here thinking why are you doing this to me, us family,” the OVO owner captioned a close-up of the questionable arm ink, tagging his dad and including some laughing emojis. for good measure.

Her dad took no offense, commenting, “I love you ❤️😘💕 and I miss you” and sharing, “Hahaha I had 16 people trying to sort this out, they’re hurting me,” along with some emojis laughter from him. own.

Commenters were also unimpressed and called out “the hair shade,” compared his pursed lips to Zoolander, and asked, “Is that Daddy Yankee?” »

The “Degrassi” alum’s father originally had the piece done by tattoo artist Money Mike in 2017, with Mike sharing the image on his website and exclaiming, “Had the honor and privilege to tattoo the portrait from @champagnepapi’s father on the man himself. »

In 2014, Drake paid homage to his father with his own portrait.champagnepapi/Instagram

The inked tribute was a thank you to Drake, who tattooed his father on his own arm in 2014. Although the couple were previously estranged, they now appear closer than ever, at least according to their tattoos. assorted.

Although Drake and his father separated for a few years, they have reunited and seem closer than ever. Getty Images for DCP

Dennis isn’t the only one paying tribute to their most famous family member. Ray J thanked his sister Brandy by tattooing her face on his leg in an imaginative style that had fans talking.

It’s unclear where Drake found the time to reminisce about his dad’s tattoo, as he’s been busy lately, partying with fellow Canadian Avril Lavigne and “yacht hopping” with YouTuber Suede Brooks in Saint-Tropez .

