Drake Raps About ‘Abandonment Issues’ Of Working With Jack Harlow

As Jack Harlow nears the release of his second album, Come Home The Kids Miss You, an alleged track from the project has leaked online. Tentatively titled “Have A Turn,” the leak began making the rounds on Wednesday, April 13, and features a lengthy verse from Drake.

“Cold hearts and heated floors, no parental guidance, I just see the divorce,” he raps. “Therapy sessions, I’m in the waiting room, reading Forbes / Abandonment issues I’m being treated for / How much water can I put under the bridge before it overflows / My son must learning that forgiveness is a lonely road / The cradles on his wheel look like motor homes.

“Niggas love tryin’ to test us like they know what we do / Chubb got magazine cover like Rolling Stone / ‘Cause we already know how they move, they throw rocks / Every time you get fat there Got some growing pains/I got enough appeal for the town to start throwing games/I’m here kidding/I got my realtor here playing Monopoly/How can I get away address you when you don’t own property?/They only end you when you don’t move properly.

baby wake up unreleased drake is out 🍿 Drake x Jack Harlow – Untitled (Drake Verse) pic.twitter.com/cw0Ib8NzDP — Sema’J (@semaj_htx) April 14, 2022

Apparently Drake was just starting to warm up as he continued, “Destined for victory, but you get no prizes from me/I’m destined for the top, but you can’t make me soar/Seven -fifty for the ride, canaries, and they shine / Man, you n-ggas drop trash, you throw trash / I deliver too much to the point, it’s belittling / I mean, PTSD kicks in, profit is sickening.

“Stones glisten, come from the north/But I got hot as shit, so I ain’t shaking, yeah/Lucky people who don’t fuck with me/Bound with people who don’t fuck with me to fuck with me/This shit get ugly/And every situation is transactional/And everything they say is irrational/And every way they move is promotional/Everybody’s irreplaceable, it’s like they don’t weren’t disposable / My urges for revenge are out of control.

Drake started trending on Twitter late Wednesday and people were extremely impressed with the 6 Gods’ contributions, so much so that they forgot Jack Harlow was even on the song. But as Drake’s verse draws to a close, it reminds everyone that the Kentucky-born rapper is truly a part of it.

“Green-faced Daytonas,” he concludes. “Kentucky derby races, my on-site presence is so abrasive / Boxxed in Churchill stockings, that’s the motivation, yeah / And shorty like, ‘You know that boy Jack go places.'”

In March, Drake and Jack Harlow were spotted at Turks & Caicos where the Canadian rap star randomly handed him $10,000 in cash. According to a clip from Akademiks, the XNUMX-year-old artist was on vacation when the young man approached him. As people shouted “Oh my god” in the background, Drake gave the lucky recipient a giant hug after the generous gift.

As for Harlow, Come Home The Kids Miss You is set to arrive on May 6. Until then, listen to the leak above.

