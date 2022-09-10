Drake recently paid tribute to his mother with a face tattoo and 2 simple words

Drake has continuously mined his personal life for stories and inspiration for his dozens of hit songs. The 35-year-old’s many tattoos are also respectful of his family history.

The rapper already has several artworks related to his family members on his body. Drake recently added another in an area of ​​his body that was probably the most painful considering where he chose to get it.

Drake’s Tattoos Pay Homage to His Artistic and Personal Heroes

Drake currently has over 30 tattoos. The artist’s body art collection is above all a visual summary of his greatest influences, famous friends and loved ones who mean the most to him.

One of his biggest pieces is a portrait of Lil Wayne on his left arm, according to Body Art Guru. The “6 Foot 7 Foot” rapper was an early supporter of Drake when he transitioned from “Wheelchair Jimmy” to a legit rapper. Lil Wayne signed him to Young Money Entertainment and did several collaborations over the past decade. Drake also has tattoos of Sade, Aaliyah and a logo for British grime collective BBK (Boy Better Know).

Drake also has two tattoos that reference Rihanna: a camouflage shark and a picture of her eating ice cream. Both artists acknowledge their one-sided relationship rather than her artistry. He also has other tattoos signifying his most popular friends. Drake has the jersey numbers of Steph Curry and Kevin Durant from when the duo were part of an unstoppable Golden State Warriors team a few years ago.

It wouldn’t be Drake without some self-centered mythology. He has a tattoo of himself as a child, multiple references to Toronto, two owls in honor of his October’s Very Own stamp and an image of him saluting the Beatles after breaking their records in 2019.

Another guideline in her tattoos involves her most important personal relationships. Drake has photo footage of his father, uncle Steve, grandmother Evelyn, OVO affiliate Anthony “Fif” Soares and son Adonis.

Drake’s new ink is a tribute to his mother

Last month, Drake showed the world his latest ink: the initials “SG” just below his eye. The letters were printed by Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Nal, who posted an Instagram reel of him working on the design while Drizzy keeps his eyes closed.

The initials are the final ode to his mother, Sandra Graham. Drake already had his portrait placed on his back. He spoke about their relationship in many songs, including Scorpio cut “Sandra’s Rose”.

But this new tattoo, although smaller than the previous one, was meant to be a more painful display of affection. Your head has lots of nerve endings and little fat to cushion the needle. Thus, face tattoos are much more likely to cause severe pain than body modifications on other parts of your body. When Drake announced his new tattoo on Instagram, he simply captioned the photo: “Sandra Gale.”

Drake and mom Sandi Graham at a Toronto Raptors game | Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images

This brief discomfort is nothing compared to the love between them. On the eve of the release of Certified Lover, Graham wrote his son two notes congratulating him on his new release, as reported by People.

“It’s finally happened, the countdown has reached one, with each new album my heart skips a beat, being your mother has been the greatest pleasure of my life,” the first letter began. “It’s been a long hard road together, now there’s one day left to go. I want to celebrate you my son, more than you will ever know. “I love you more now and forever. »

Drake’s father’s new tattoo led to online roasting initiated by his son

Drake’s father, Dennis Graham, tried to follow suit by getting his famous child tattooed. However, given how the ink turned out, it would have been better to say “honestly, too bad.” Graham got an image of Drake tattooed on his arm in 2017 by an artist named Money Mike. The tattoo resembles Drake earlier in his career. But the artist took umbrage at the slightly distorted design.

“@TheRealDennisG I was just sitting here thinking why you do this to me, us family,” Drake captioned the post he shared on Aug. 8. Her father seemed to agree that the tattoo was substandard. Dennis revealed in the comments section that he tried to fix it several times. “Hahaha, I had 16 people trying to sort this out, they’re hurting me,” he said. ” I love you and I miss you. »

Drake and his father had a complicated relationship due to Dennis’ intermittent presence in his life during his childhood. But they got closer over time. Now they can prank on each other online and get tattoos to honor their bond.

