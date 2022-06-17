Drake releases a surprise album: Honestly, Nevermind

Drake is releasing a surprise 14-song album titled Honestly, Nevermind. This one comes out a few months later. Certified Lover Boy.

It seems that on some online listening sites, the album is categorized as dance rather than rap. Furthermore, Honestly, Nevermind is dedicated to Virgil Abloh, the designer who died in November 2021. The album is produced by Noah “40” Shebib and features compositions by Black Coffee, Gordo, Alex Lustig and Beau Nox. The only guest artist is 21 Savage who appears on the last track of the album. On the Apple page of the album, a note accompanies the album of drake who talks about loyalty and how hard it is to get real feedback on his work instead of people telling him it’s good. Basically, it seems to be about loneliness when you’re too well known.

drake also released the music video for the song Falling Back at the same time. You can listen to the album on your favorite online listening service.

HONESTLY, NEVERMIND

01. Intro

02. Falling Back

03. Texts Go Green

04. Currents

05. A-Keeper

06. Calling my Name

07. Sticky

08. Massive

09. Flight’s Booked

10. Overdrive

11. Downhill

12. Tie That Binds

13. Liability

14. Jimmy Cooks