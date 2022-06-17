Drake releases a surprise album, Honestly, Nevermind

The 6 God surprised his fans.

drake never does things like everyone else, and he has just proved it again. The Canadian thus announced the publication of an unreleased album overnight, to finally release it on streaming platforms a few hours later.

Drake wastes no time

Fans of Champagne Papi must have had a big surprise when they woke up: the artist just released his 7th studio album early this morning. baptized Honestly, Nevermindthis project actually benefits from a flash promo like Certified Lover Boy, the rapper’s previous long format, announced just 4 days before its release. To go back to Honestly, Nevermind, the LP consists of 14 titles in total, for a duration of 52 minutes. Only one guest appears in the cast, it is 21 Savage, responsible for closing the album with a performance on the closing title, jimmy cooks. Finally, note that the album was produced by Drake himself, even if he was supported by Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, Noel Cadastre and Black Coffee.

Honestly, Nevermind arrives 9 months later Certified Lover Boy, which was at the time placed number 1 on the Billboard 200. It still occupies the 13th place in the ranking at the time of writing these lines. To see the performances that his successor will sign in the days to come.