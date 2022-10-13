Drake releases Honestly, Nevermind, a surprise house-sounding album

The album, which was announced just hours before its release, features 14 songs, including a collaboration with rapper 21 Savage.

For this seventh disc, Drake bets on a resolutely house music, and mostly swaps rap phrasing for singing.

I can’t help it, I’m all for you he launches on Massivebefore giving way to electronic percussion and bass, revealing a song that seems designed for dance floors.

Same formula on Calling My Nameanother nocturnal hymn on which the Toronto artist sings of the physical attraction between bodies.

Always seductive, Drake even slips a few words in French on Stickyrhyming Quebec with Honey, where’s my beak? .

Hip-hop at the end of the album

The singer of God’s Plan did not, however, forget his roots and reserved two hip-hop tracks for his fans at the end of the album.

On Liability, he describes, with a heavily doctored voice, a passionate but difficult relationship. On jimmy cookswhich he shares with 21 Savage, he delivers a final tribute to DJ Kay Slay, who died in April.

Honestly, Nevermind is Drake’s seventh studio album. His previous opus, Certified Lover Boywas released in 2021.