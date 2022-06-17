Drake releases “Honestly, Nevermind” and takes everyone by surprise
MUSIC – Unlike Beyoncé, Drake preferred not to wait a month before releasing his new album. This Friday, June 17, the Canadian rapper surprised everyone by revealing by surprise Honestly, Nevermindhis seventh disc.
The album in question, which has fourteen tracks, was produced by Drake himself. Only one guest appears in featuring. It’s British rapper 21 Savage, on the final track, Jimmy Cook’s. This new disc is a surprise, like the 10-minute video that accompanies the title Falling Back.
“I let my humility turn into numbness sometimes letting time pass knowing I had the stamina to keep going,” Drake explains in the description of his new album on Apple Music. I work with every breath of my body because it is the work and not the air that makes me feel alive.”
He adds: “It’s detrimental, but my perfectionist mind doesn’t really bother me because nobody knows what I’m thinking when I go to bed at 9 p.m. and wake up at 5 a.m. – unless I say so in rhymes. I came here being realistic/I didn’t come here being blind/I know what and most importantly who’s on my side/Honestly… It doesn’t matter.”
The dance and house sounds of this new album left no one indifferent, as evidenced by the first reactions from his fans on Twitter.
Honestly, Nevermind comes just nine months later Certified Lover Boy, Drake’s latest album. A real tidal wave, it had sold 613,000 copies in the first week and had more than 153 million streams in 24 hours.
See also on The HuffPost: Drake is trying to learn French with his son Adonis and it’s not very conclusive