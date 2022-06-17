Drake releases “Honestly, Nevermind” and takes everyone by surprise

via Associated Press Drake, here in June 2015, in London.

MUSIC – Unlike Beyoncé, Drake preferred not to wait a month before releasing his new album. This Friday, June 17, the Canadian rapper surprised everyone by revealing by surprise Honestly, Nevermindhis seventh disc. The album in question, which has fourteen tracks, was produced by Drake himself. Only one guest appears in featuring. It’s British rapper 21 Savage, on the final track, Jimmy Cook’s. This new disc is a surprise, like the 10-minute video that accompanies the title Falling Back.

“I let my humility turn into numbness sometimes letting time pass knowing I had the stamina to keep going,” Drake explains in the description of his new album on Apple Music. I work with every breath of my body because it is the work and not the air that makes me feel alive.” He adds: “It’s detrimental, but my perfectionist mind doesn’t really bother me because nobody knows what I’m thinking when I go to bed at 9 p.m. and wake up at 5 a.m. – unless I say so in rhymes. I came here being realistic/I didn’t come here being blind/I know what and most importantly who’s on my side/Honestly… It doesn’t matter.” The dance and house sounds of this new album left no one indifferent, as evidenced by the first reactions from his fans on Twitter.

Drake took a huge risk with this album, for me it has a strong connotation of the song “passionfruit”, the album is very different but it’s honey for the ears! — Alinio Jr 🦧 (@AlinioJr) June 17, 2022

It gets along so well with the “clubbing” sound! But really 10 years in the game and Drake is trying new styles, new sounds, he’s getting out of his comfort zone… you have to put some respect on him if only for that https://t.co/g508KcYnAk — مرىم🥀 (@msmlayah) June 17, 2022

I love the fact Drake is tempted by a new style of music and for me it’s successful it proves again that he’s a complete artist — Sidonie 44 🏁 (@Siidonie) June 17, 2022

Honestly those who don’t like Drake’s latest album are those who don’t listen to the lyrics, and who always expect trap shit… A little house feels good too 😎 — 🌮🌐 (@malilataco) June 17, 2022

Drake he released an album very chill well terrace cocktail — YNG🐺 (@Yngyanga2) June 17, 2022

Drake’s album is literally Passion Fruit derived in different versions — Gauthier Hsct (@GauthierHascoet) June 17, 2022