Drake responds to criticism of his (very) short private jet trips

This week, Drake has been the target of an avalanche of criticism for a tad abused private jet rides. Indeed, according to air tracking data shared by the automated Twitter account@CelebJets, the rapper would have made trips of barely 20 minutes to connect Hamilton and Toronto, a distance of only 61 km by air.

Over the past two months, this brief trip has been made four times by Drake’s jet which, it must be said, is not very green, since these trips would have emitted in all nearly five tons of carbon dioxide! But according to the main interested party, he is absolutely not responsible for these journeys.

A good excuse

Faced with the onslaught of criticism, Drake finally chose to react in commentary on a post published on the Instagram account of Real Toronto Newz. “They’re just the ones moving the planes to whatever airport they’re stored at, for anyone interested in logistical issues,” the artist assured.

However, we will be entitled to wonder about the logistical interest of going to park the star’s private jet far from where he left it and where, no doubt, he will pick it up.

Either way, Drake isn’t the only one who’s been nabbed for express plane rides. Recently, Kylie Jenner reportedly flew just 17 minutes from Van Nuys to Camarillo, California, which is still longer than the 9-minute flight that Elon Musk reportedly chartered from San Jose to San Francisco last May!