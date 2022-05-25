Drake responds to Pusha T, who says he was banned from Canada because of him

A few weeks after Pusha T claimed to be banned from Canadian territory because of him, Drake subtly replied to him.

Drake and Pusha T have been in conflict for several years, a violent war by declarations and even interposed songs born several years ago following declarations by the rapper from the Bronx against the artists of the Cash Money label. Subsequently, the 2 men will exchange a number of punchlines until this beef bursts definitively, during the second part of the year 2018. Lout of the title The Story of Addon in May of this year will also be the high point of this clash, since Pusha T will swing a multitude of files against Aubrey Graham. In this piece, Pusha thus affirms that his rival did not recognize Adonis, the child he had had with a former French porn actress named Sophie Brussaux, or will still make fun of the multiple sclerosis from which the producer of Drizzy, Noah “40” Shebib.

Pusha T- The Story of Addon :

Drake quips

And if since this piece, Drake has taken the part of no longer responding to his rival, affirming that he had crossed the threshold of too much ironically about the illness of one of his closest collaborators, Pusha T has also lifted foot. Nevertheless, at the beginning of the month, in the podcast Drink Champs, he had briefly returned to this conflict and its consequences, among which the prohibition of Canadian territory to which he is subject, implying that this followed his conflict with the author of God’s Plan. A statement to which Drake reacted, responding to the publication of Chubbs, one of his collaborators within the OVO label who wrote on Monday: “We don’t ban guys, we welcome them with open arms”. A subtle way for them to respond to the words of a Pusha T with whom Drake is not ready to make peace.

READ ALSO:

Billboard Music Awards 2022: Drake and Olivia Rodrigo rewarded, Travis Scott on stage [Photos]