Drake revealed that Her Loss is part of a trilogy

Drake announces that Her Loss marked the end of a cycle. It is possible to expect other types of projects.

Drake and 21 Savage have connected over a joint project. Entitled Her Loss, this project was released on November 4 and was a hit. By mixing the controversies and the methods of unpublished pubs, the disc was a great success. This could make one think that it was already the best or the pinnacle of art for the artist. However, the certified Lover Boy surprised all his fans recently.

A trilogy passed before our eyes

In an interview, rapper Drake made it clear that Her Loss is not an improvised project. It comes to end a cycle that began with two previous projects. These are Certified Lover Boy and Honestly, Nevermind.

The rapper dismantles the project with a most reassuring pedagogy. It explains the evolutionary logic that is hidden behind the three projects. ” We had CLB, Certified Lover Boy, it was like, you know, ‘I’m trying my best to get her to like me, I’m chasing you’ “, did he declare. ” And then Honestly, Nevermind is the realization that maybe this lifestyle isn’t for me. »

It ends on the last as if to make a conclusion. “So Her Loss is like “No pigeons,” he continued. “You remember when [Sporty Thievz] dropped ‘No Pigeons’ when [TLC] had ‘No Scrubs’ out?»

A pride for Drake

In the interview, Drake was quick to acknowledge that Her Loss is one of his greatest performances on a record. This album might even be in the top 3.” [Her Loss] is one of the best albums I’ve ever made in my life“, did he declare. “I said the other day, I think it’s a clear entry into my top five in my catalog – if not, top three.»