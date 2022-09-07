Drake reveals crazy new bet for UFC 279

MMA – MMA enthusiast, rapper Drake has a habit of betting huge amounts of money.

Rapper Drake is an MMA enthusiast. At almost every numbered event, the Canadiens bet huge sums of money. UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz could pay big for the artist who comes, as usual, to bet on his favorite athletes.

$50,000:

The Canadian has already won astronomical sums betting on the UFC, but he has also lost a lot. The rapper comes to reveal a bet of $ 50,000 on the victory of two fighters: Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz. Opposed respectively to Li Jingliang and Khamzat Chimaev, the chances that such a bet can pass are slim according to the bookmakers. Nevertheless, the singer seems sure of himself.

A winning bet?

If Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson win at UFC 279, Drake would pocket big. Indeed, the Canadian could win $460,000. UFC 279 could also pay off big for Diaz or Chimaev. LThe winner of this clash could be offered a title shot. The meeting between the two men is to be followed in the night from Saturday to Sunday on RMC Sport 2.

What do you think of the Canadian’s bets?