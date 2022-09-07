Entertainment

Drake reveals crazy new bet for UFC 279

Photo of James James39 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

MMA – MMA enthusiast, rapper Drake has a habit of betting huge amounts of money.

Rapper Drake is an MMA enthusiast. At almost every numbered event, the Canadiens bet huge sums of money. UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz could pay big for the artist who comes, as usual, to bet on his favorite athletes.

$50,000:

The Canadian has already won astronomical sums betting on the UFC, but he has also lost a lot. The rapper comes to reveal a bet of $ 50,000 on the victory of two fighters: Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz. Opposed respectively to Li Jingliang and Khamzat Chimaev, the chances that such a bet can pass are slim according to the bookmakers. Nevertheless, the singer seems sure of himself.

A winning bet?

If Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson win at UFC 279, Drake would pocket big. Indeed, the Canadian could win $460,000. UFC 279 could also pay off big for Diaz or Chimaev. LThe winner of this clash could be offered a title shot. The meeting between the two men is to be followed in the night from Saturday to Sunday on RMC Sport 2.

What do you think of the Canadian’s bets?

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James39 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

Related Articles

The duel is over! Emily Ratajkowski is ready to have a new boyfriend

4 mins ago

the actor would have set his sights on Gigi Hadid!

5 mins ago

The Walking Dead What will become of Carol at the end of the series?

15 mins ago

Emma Watson, muse of the new Prada perfume

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button