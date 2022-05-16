Drake rewarded, Travis Scott on stage

The Billboard Music Awards 2022, presented by Diddy, crowned Drake, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, or Olivia Rodrigo, who also performed on stage with Travis Scott…

This Sunday, May 15, the 2022 Billboard Music Awards took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas (Nevada), broadcast on NBC and Peacock, 3 years after the last ceremony due to the Coronavirus pandemic. For this edition, it was Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs who presented the show, which he also produced, while the one whose career he helped launch, Mary J. Blige, was honored with the Icon Award. Between the parade of stars on the red carpet, and the show in the auditorium of the MGM Grand hotel and casino, many US personalities were present and took part in the event. Among them, we found on the red carpet, Diddy and Mary J. Blige, as well as Travis Scott, Doja Cat, Pusha T, Jack Harlow, Dj Khaled, Maxwell, Givēon, Becky G, Burna Boy, Ty Dolla $ign, Latto , Janet Jackson, French Montana, Teyana Taylor, Chloé Bailey, the Brazilian Anitta… Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi (4 years old) were also present to accompany Travis who, as Diddy had announced, made his comeback in public (apart from a few appearances here and there) from the drama of the Astroworld Festival, to perform 2 titles: Mafia and Lost Forever. Megan The Stallion (with Plan B and Sweetest Pie), Machine Gun Kelly, Bryson Tiller (with Diddy and Jack Harlow) or even Latto also performed on stage… Maxwell paid homage to Michael Jackson and the album Thrillerwhich celebrates its 40th anniversary, by taking over Lady in my Life.

The winners are…

Among the many categories honored on May 15, including those devoted to streaming, radio broadcasting, tours, those which rewarded the artists most present in the Billboard rankings, the major musical currents represented were rap, R&B but also country, rock, Latin music, electro music, Christian music, and gospel. In these few lines, we will focus on those that concern us. Thus Drake (who had already won 29 Billboard awards, and was absent from the evening, received 5 awards and was elected Best Artist overall, and Best Male Artist, Best Rap Artist, while his latest opus Certified Lover Boy, was crowned Best Rap Album. If the other big winner of the evening is Olivia Rodrigo with 7 awards (Best New Artist, Best Female Artist…), Doja Cat won 4 categories including those of R&B Artist and Female R&B Artist, while The Weeknd won the Male R&B Artist award. Megan Thee Stallion received the award for Female Rap Artist. With donda, Kanye West (Ye) dominated the categories dedicated to Christian music and gospel, winning 7 awards. Finally Bruno Mars, the Silk Sonic, Ed Sheeran, The Kid LAROY, and Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa or even Lil Nas X left with a trophy, as you can see in the list available below:

The 2022 winners:

