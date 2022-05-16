Drake rewarded, Travis Scott on stage
The Billboard Music Awards 2022, presented by Diddy, crowned Drake, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, or Olivia Rodrigo, who also performed on stage with Travis Scott…
This Sunday, May 15, the 2022 Billboard Music Awards took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas (Nevada), broadcast on NBC and Peacock, 3 years after the last ceremony due to the Coronavirus pandemic. For this edition, it was Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs who presented the show, which he also produced, while the one whose career he helped launch, Mary J. Blige, was honored with the Icon Award. Between the parade of stars on the red carpet, and the show in the auditorium of the MGM Grand hotel and casino, many US personalities were present and took part in the event. Among them, we found on the red carpet, Diddy and Mary J. Blige, as well as Travis Scott, Doja Cat, Pusha T, Jack Harlow, Dj Khaled, Maxwell, Givēon, Becky G, Burna Boy, Ty Dolla $ign, Latto , Janet Jackson, French Montana, Teyana Taylor, Chloé Bailey, the Brazilian Anitta… Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi (4 years old) were also present to accompany Travis who, as Diddy had announced, made his comeback in public (apart from a few appearances here and there) from the drama of the Astroworld Festival, to perform 2 titles: Mafia and Lost Forever. Megan The Stallion (with Plan B and Sweetest Pie), Machine Gun Kelly, Bryson Tiller (with Diddy and Jack Harlow) or even Latto also performed on stage… Maxwell paid homage to Michael Jackson and the album Thrillerwhich celebrates its 40th anniversary, by taking over Lady in my Life.
The winners are…
Among the many categories honored on May 15, including those devoted to streaming, radio broadcasting, tours, those which rewarded the artists most present in the Billboard rankings, the major musical currents represented were rap, R&B but also country, rock, Latin music, electro music, Christian music, and gospel. In these few lines, we will focus on those that concern us. Thus Drake (who had already won 29 Billboard awards, and was absent from the evening, received 5 awards and was elected Best Artist overall, and Best Male Artist, Best Rap Artist, while his latest opus Certified Lover Boy, was crowned Best Rap Album. If the other big winner of the evening is Olivia Rodrigo with 7 awards (Best New Artist, Best Female Artist…), Doja Cat won 4 categories including those of R&B Artist and Female R&B Artist, while The Weeknd won the Male R&B Artist award. Megan Thee Stallion received the award for Female Rap Artist. With donda, Kanye West (Ye) dominated the categories dedicated to Christian music and gospel, winning 7 awards. Finally Bruno Mars, the Silk Sonic, Ed Sheeran, The Kid LAROY, and Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa or even Lil Nas X left with a trophy, as you can see in the list available below:
The 2022 winners:
- Best Artist:
Doja Cat
-Drake-
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
- Best New Artist
Giveon
Masked Wolf
-Olivia Rodrigo-
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid LAROI
- Best Male Artist
-Drake-
Ed Sheeran
justin bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
- Best Female Artist
Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
-Olivia Rodrigo-
Taylor Swift
- Best Group or Duo
-BTS-
Glass Animals
imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
- Billboard 200 Top Artist
Adele
drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
– Taylor Swift –
- Top Hot 100 Artist
Doja Cat
drake
justin bieber
-Olivia Rodrigo-
The Weeknd
- Best Streaming Artist
Doja Cat
drake
Lil Nas X
-Olivia Rodrigo-
The Weeknd
- Best Selling Artist
Adele
-BTS-
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes
- Best Artist in Radio
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
justin bieber
-Olivia Rodrigo-
The Weeknd
- Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (new)
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
justin bieber
-Olivia Rodrigo-
The Weeknd
- Top Billboard Global Artist (Excl. US) (new)
BTS
Dua Lipa
-Ed Sheeran-
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
- Top R&B Artist
– Doja Cat –
Giveon
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
summer walker
The Weeknd
- Top R&B Artist male
Giveon
Khalid
– The Weeknd –
- Best R&B Artist feminine
– Doja Cat –
summer walker
SZA
- Best R&B Tour
– Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM) –
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Usher (The Vegas Residency)
- Best Rap Artist
-Drake-
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
- Best Rap Artist male
-Drake-
Juice WRLD
Polo G
- Best Rap Artist feminine
Cardi B
Latto
-Megan Thee Stallion-
- Best Rap Tour
J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
– Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021) –
- Best Dance/Electro Artist
calvin harris
David Guetta
– Lady Gaga –
marshmello
Tiesto
- Best Christian Artist
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship for
King & Country
Lauren Daigle
-Ye-
- Best Gospel Artist
CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
kirk franklin
Maverick City Music
-Ye-
- Billboard 200 Top Album
Adele, 30
Doja Cat, PlanetHer
drake, Certified Lover Boy
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
–Olivia Rodrigo SOUR –
- Best R&B Album
–Doja Cat, Planet Her –
Giveon, When It’s All Said and Done…Take Time
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
- best album rap
–Drake, Certified Lover Boy–
Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta’s Pain
Rod Wave, soul fly
The Kid LAROI, F*ck Love
Yes, donda
- Best Dance/Electro Album
C418, Minecraft- Alpha Volume
FKA branches, Caprisongs
– Illenium, Fallen Embers –
Porter Robinson, Nurture
Floor Rüfüs, Surrender
- best album Christian
Carrie Underwood, My Savior
CeCe Winans, Believe for It
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Phil Wickham, Hymn of Heaven
– Yes, Donda-
- best album gospel
CeCe Winans, Believe for It
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
Maverick City Music & Upperroom, move your heart.
– Yeah, Donda-
- Best Hot 100 Song
Doja Cat feat. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
– The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay” –
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
- Best Streaming Song
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
– The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay” –
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
- Best Selling Song
– BTS, “Butter” –
BTS, “Permission to Dance”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
- Best Song On Radio
– Dua Lipa, “Levitating” –
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
- Better cooperation
Doja Cat feat. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & GIVEON, “Peaches”
Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
– The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay” –
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
- Best song Billboard Global 200 (new)
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
– The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay” –
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
- Best song Global Billboard (Excl. US) (new)
BTS, “Butter”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”
– The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay” –
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
- Best song viral (new)
– Doja Cat feat. SZA, “Kiss Me More” –
Gayle, “abcdefu”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
- Best song R&B
Doja Cat & The Weeknd, “You Right”
Giveon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”
Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, “Peaches”
– Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open” –
WizKid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems, “Essence”
- Best song rap
Drake feat. 21 Savage, Project Pat, “Knife Talk”
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
– Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby” –
Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”
Polo G, “Rapstar”
- Best song Dance/Electro
– Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” –
Farruko, “Pepas”
Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, “You”
Tiesto, “The Business”
Travis Scott & HVME, “Goosebumps
- Best song christian
Anne Wilson, “My Jesus”
– Ye, “Hurricane” –
Ye, “Moon”
Ye, “Off The Grid”
Ye, “Praise God”
- best gospel song
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music feat. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, “Jireh”
– Ye, “Hurricane” –
Ye, “Moon”
Ye, “Off the Grid”
Ye, “Praise God”