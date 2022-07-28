Drake rewards two UFC athletes with a Rolex watch each for winning him $3.7 million in betting

UFC fighters Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett netted Drake $3.7 million in betting. As a thank you, he offers them a Rolex watch.

Drake takes full advantage of his partnership

UFC fighters Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett caused a stir in their last fight. These victories allowed drake to win $3.7 million.

Indeed, he won his bet on the victory of the first on his challenger Hanna Goldy. The second will win his fight against Jordan Leavitt. The fighting took place at London in England at the O2 Arena.

To thank the two athletes, he gave them a rolex watch each. Molly and Paddy confirmed on the show after clashing with ESPN that they have received the gifts of the “Certified Lover”. During the show, McCann said : “Drake bought me and Paddy a new Rolex”. This gratuity complements the bonus “Performance Of The Night” of $50,000 what gave them the UFC.

drake has been sharing his bets on social media since partnering with the sports betting company “Stakes”. As a reminder, he had bet $470,000 on the victory of “Rams” to super-bowl. He made another $390,000 for 65.2 receptions of Odell Beckham Jr. during the match.