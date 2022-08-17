Drake says he broke his records ‘for the month’ as ​​he celebrates passing the Beatles

Duck has already broken many sales and streaming records, but its latest achievement is legendary. In a career that has spanned less than two decades, Drake has gone The Beatles with records of success.

The God Six is ​​no stranger to success and shows no signs of slowing down.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

The Toronto superstar rapper shared an Instagram post with a caption that lists his latest landmark accomplishments.

“Drake became the first artist in history to earn 100 Top 20 hits on Billboard and surpassed The Beatles for most of the top 5 hits in Billboard hot 100 history with 30.”

Since Drake’s first album thank me later was released in 2010, his seven solo studio albums reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts, his latest being Honestly it doesn’t matter.

Duck has a lot going for it these days, with one of its new features including frequent collaborators.

drake, with Little baby, was featured on the song “Stayin Alive,” which will be on DJ Khalid New album.

It’s been a good year for Drake, who released his album Honestly it doesn’t matterand the organization of the OVO World Weekend.