Drake sells California villa for $12 million

James
A few months after having spent nearly 70 million dollars to buy a sublime mansion located in the district of Beverly Hills, in Los Angeles, Drake parted ways with his other Californian villas.

Owner for several years of a sumptuous estate in the Hidden Hills district, Drake chose at the beginning of the year to move to another even more upscale district of Los Angeles, Beverly Hills. This is how he acquired the former property of British singer Robbie Williams for nearly 70 million dollars, while selling his other homes located in California. And obviously, Champagne Papi has found a buyer since the American press announces that Drake is officially no longer the owner of the estate, whose main house was sold for 12 million. It thus separates from a residence with a living space of 1,160 square meters installed on a plot of 12,140 square meters on which there is a swimming pool, basketball and tennis courts, a large private cinema or an equestrian center. . Earlier in the year, Matthew Stafford, the quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams, reigning NFL champions, had offered 2 of the 3 villas located in the same sector that Drake sold.

drake
Home sold by Drake for $12 million

Drake offers a sumptuous mansion in California for 70 million dollars

