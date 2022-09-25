Drake sends a message to his former friends who are testing the waters

About his marital situation which always interests his exes, Drake remains clear, because he says he is too busy building his career rather than being bullied.

Drake thinks about engagement, but doesn’t bother with the topic

be the “Certified Lover” does not make drake a man in absolute search of love. For now, his career comes before the rest. Lately, his old conquests have been trying to talk him out of his status. It provides a clear answer to this curiosity.

He borrows an extract from Moula1st answering questions from Christopher Wheeler about his relationship to the women who left him: “I know we haven’t talked since I got a man, but I was just watching you.”

He continues, explaining his reaction to this behavior of the girls: “I almost forgot that. Sorry. I’m too busy working on my fucking legendary career. OK ? Depression ? Who’s depressed? Depression cannot confront me”.

Of course, drake finds himself in this logic of his Toronto friend. Still on this subject, on Wednesday Drizzy shared photos of him visiting new bars. He writes : “If I had ever invited you, I know you would have said no just to have a hold on me while I was on my knees”.