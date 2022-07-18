Drake shares a national police commission from Sweden

A few days ago, a rumor spoke of an arrest of Drake in Sweden. The rapper shared photos yesterday that featured a letter from Sweden’s national police commission.

Drake seems to be in the sights of Swedish justice

Last week the hashtag “Free Drake” was posted by several netizens on Twitter. For good reason, a crazy rumor was circulating about the arrest of drake in Sweden for consumption of Marijuana.

Internet users have researched the case of Brittney Griner who was arrested in Russia to compare it to the rapper’s situation.

The star’s team later came out to deny it, saying he slept through the maddening posts. However, a photo published much later does not support these claims.

the “Certified Lover” posted in the morning of this July 17, recap images of his trip to Sweden. From the lot, we find a folded letter entitled “Information for persons suspected of a crime and subsequently detained”. Composed of two columns, the first concerns the right and the second the consequences. The second contains the statement: “An interrogation will take place with you as soon as possible… If the prosecutor requests a trial, you will be informed immediately”.

Faced with this, we ask ourselves questions. For fans, this writing is related to the rumor. The rapper could give details in the coming days.