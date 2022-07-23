Drake signs $400 million deal with Universal Music

For more than ten years drake is one of the most influential personalities in the music industry. He is a rapper, singer, actor and record holder. He’s quite simply a real jack-of-all-trades and an artist in his own right. Today drake signs a juicy new deal with UniversalMusic a value of $400 million.

In fact, for years drake is regularly at the top of the charts. This place allows him today to be able to negotiate large professional contracts. And that’s what the rapper is doing today with his new record deal. Indeed, variety says he comes from sign a 400 million dollar contract with Universal Music Group.

Moreover, he alludes to this famous contract in one of his songs. However, until now the information was not confirmed by the main interested parties. But today it’s done since Universal Music Group officially announces it. Indeed, the group states: “Drake has entered into a multi-faceted agreement with the company that encompasses recording, publishing, merchandise and visual media projects.”.

Remember that since 2014 drake represents more than 37 million albums sold. He is also the first artist who goes beyond the 50 billion streams on the platform Spotify.