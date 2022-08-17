Drake smashes a record held by the Beatles for 55 years

Drake has just dethroned none other than the Beatles by becoming the artist with the most songs in the Top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100 charts in the United States! The Canadian rapper thus smashes a record held for more than 55 years by the group of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

The 35-year-old Toronto singer achieved this feat thanks to the song staying alive by DJ Khaled (in which he participates with Lil Baby) which this week debuted at number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. It is the 30e Drake’s hit to be in the Top 5 of this ranking, surpassing the Beatles who had scored 29 during their career.

This record established by Drake must however be put into perspective when it is compared to the precedent of the Beatles. First of all, the legendary British group rose to the top of the charts thanks to the sale of “physical” copies of discs, while the success of Drake is based mainly on online listening and downloads.

Additionally, only 19 of Drake’s 30 Top 5 songs have been officially released under his name (the others were as a guest artist), only 9 of which were solo. It also took Drake nearly 14 years to land 30 Top 5 hits, which the Beatles managed to do in just five years.

Last June, Drake also became the fifth artist in history to rank more than 10 records at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, thanks to his new album Honestly, Nevermind.