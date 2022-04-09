Drake spotted in unnamed Nike shoe inspired by Zoom Flight 95

While we’re not sure what to expect from the Toronto Raptors in their run to the playoffs, what we can predict is an overnight sighting of Drake on the sidelines. Now that the 6-God is buried with Nike, with apparel collections and a NOCTA Hot Step shoe drop already under his belt, his fans patiently await the sequel to the NOCTA shoe line as the partnership continues to blossom. .

Spotted by @nbakicks during the Raptors’ key victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, this all-new Nike shoe on Drake’s feet reveals an all-new silhouette with a strong expression of Zoom Flight 95 DNA. ”, the carbon fiber inlays and overlays and black suede upper are all signature details of this iconic basketball shoe, but it’s clear that the Nike Sportswear team have designed an all-new shoe in the style of life, possibly under the NOCTA umbrella.

This isn’t the first time Zoom Flight 95 DNA has crossed over into the Nike Sportswear division; in 2017 the midsole was repurposed and tied with a sock-like Flyknit upper for the Zoom Flight Bonafide.

While we await further details on this intriguing new sneaker, check out official retro 2022 images of the current Zoom Flight 95 sneaker.

Photos below courtesy of @NBAKicks on Instagram.