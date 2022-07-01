Drake surprises (and disappoints) his fans with the album “Honestly, Nevermind”

Rapper Drake – Christopher Polk/Getty Images North America/AFP

Drake is back. This Friday, the Canadian rapper took his fans by surprise by publishing, without any prior promotion, his new album Honestly, Nevermind.

The artist soberly unveiled this release on Instagram Thursday evening with the help of a photo of the project’s cover. “7th studio album Honestly, Nevermind exit at midnight“, could we read in the caption of the message.

Honestly, Nevermind which succeeds Certified Lover Boy, released in 2021, is composed of 14 tracks and a single featuring with rapper 21 Savage on jimmy cooks. Hot on the heels of the album’s release, Drake also shared the music video for Falling Back in which he stages his own marriage with more than twenty suitors.

Mixed welcome

For this album, Drake tried to explore house, dance and electro sounds that are not necessarily unanimous among fans accustomed to the rap and R’n’B DNA of the Canadian rapper in his previous songs.

On the networks, some Internet users, disappointed, go so far as to compare this album to the boilerplate music that can be heard, for example, in elevators or clothing stores.

“I love Drake but when I listen to this album I feel like I’m in a dressing room at Zara”, wrote a surfer on Twitter.

Only the title jimmy cooks which closes the album, seems to escape criticism. This collaboration with 21 Savage, much more rap, is reminiscent of the universe of Drake’s previous album Certified Lover Boy, released in 2021.

Besides this record, Drake also appeared on Future’s latest album, I Never Liked Youlast April.

Original article published on BFMTV.com