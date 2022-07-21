Drake suspected of having committed a crime: arrested by the Swedish police, the rapper comes out of silence

Drake is one of the most powerful artists in the world. The Canadian-born rapper is a superstar, followed and listened to by millions of fans around the world, 117 to be exact, on his Instagram account. The young man had ignited social networks, during his declaration of love to… Rihanna, on stage, a few years ago. Unfortunately, the American singer has found the man of her life, who is none other than rap star, ASAP Rocky. Moreover, they have just welcomed their first child, at the end of May, and we know the sex of the baby. If the young mother has to be in diapers and bottles, her ex is celebrating in… Sweden! A stay that would have ended badly for the interpreter of God’s Plan. And for good reason, he would have been arrested by the Swedish police, leading to a mobilization of his public, to have him released… Explanations!

Drake arrested by police

While Drake was traveling in Sweden, he was reportedly arrested by police for possession of cannabis. Quickly, the rumor swelled on social networks and a hashtag FreeDrake was born. False information according to its communications team, which immediately denied, in the columns of the American magazine HollywoodReporter. According to his collaborators, the rapper is in his hotel room in Stockholm, in the Swedish capital. Adding “no arrests have been made”. But this Sunday, July 17, 2022, the artist himself came out of silence on his Instagram account. And surprise, the star revealed several pictures of his stay in the European country, including one that particularly caught our attention. Since this is a photo of a document from the Swedish authorities. The content of which is to be discovered below.

Drake’s Instagram account

“Police – Information for those suspected of a crime and subsequently detained. If you are not a Swedish citizen, you have the right to demand that the consulate of your own country or equivalent institutions be informed of your detention and that your messages be forwarded there., can we read on the document of the Swedish police. Unfortunately, the reason for his arrest is not specified on the paper. On the other hand, the authorities indicated that the rapper “had the right to know what he was suspected of and why he was being held”. Of course he has the right to “call a lawyer” to be defended.