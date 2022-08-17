Drake talks about his musical retirement

A few weeks after the publication of his latest project, the very surprising Honestly, Nevermind, Drake talks about the future of his musical career. And brushes aside any hypothesis of retirement.

Drake don’t stop

drake has no plans to hang up the gloves anytime soon. Passing through the show Queen Radio by Nicki Minaj, Champagne Papi has confirmed that he does not see himself retiring from music in the near future, reassuring his many fans: ” I haven’t reached the point where I consider retirement an option. One of the strongest feelings I get is when I’ve finished a song, a project, and I’m sharing it. I feel like I’m coming to a time where I’m having even more fun with it all. It’s comfort. […] Even if we talk about my last album, it was something that I treated as a challenge, I wanted to try new things. »

It must be said that Drake will have surprised even beyond his fanbase by unveiling his latest long format, Honestly, Nevermind, claiming a most disconcerting dance inspiration, between club sounds and nocturnal atmosphere. A bias that did not prevent the album from dominating the Billboard 200 with 204,000 sales in the first week.