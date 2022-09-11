Drake: the health crisis had a real impact on his career!

In a recent video uploaded to Instagram, Drake claimed that 2020 had been the toughest year of his career.

The health crisis seems to have impacted many professions. Rapper Drake has not been spared either. Recently, he even declared that the year 2020 was one of the most difficult of his career. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Drake impacted by the health crisis

The health crisis was a difficult time to spend. Between the repeated confinements, restrictions and other vaccinations, the generations who lived through this period should remember it for a long time!

Drake also seems to have had a lot hard to face reality. For him, 2020 is even “ the hardest year that humanity has had to face.

In any case, this is what he says in a video posted on the Insta account of Neighborhood Talk. Word for word, the American artist ensures that 2020 embodies “the most difficult year that human history has ever gone through”.

“Forget the music that brings people together. It was the hardest time to connect with people. » Words with which Internet users obviously did not agree.

And for good reason ! For them, our ancestors lived much worse. Neither one nor two, the fans of Drake therefore reacted. “Current modern history, yes! Overall no“, launched a young man.

And another to add: ” Wait [jusqu’à] that he hears talk about slavery and segregation“. And yet another person to continue: “ This is why people have to study history…”

Fortunately, Drake was able to count on his admirers to come to his defense. Without further ado, this is the last to have rebuffed the haters. ” He said we had never lived. Maybe he just does reference to our generation.”

In any case, one thing is certain, it is that the rap star has not convinced everyone. MCE TV tells you more!

The rapper tested positive for covid-19

You will therefore have understood, Drake was not unanimous with this declaration. Either way, he probably had no intention of putting the past of the older generations aside.

He was surely referring to his own experience and his career. Especially since 2020 was not the only year to pose a problem for him. Indeed, 2022 looks just as complicated.

Last August, the rapper is expected to reunite with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj. Lack of luck, the interpreter of the title “One Chance” was ill.

Drake then took to his Insta account to share the news with his subscribers. “I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for COVID. The Young Money Reunion scheduled for tonight is rescheduled to the FASTEST possible date.”

He also added: “I will keep the city updated and share the new date as soon as we have it fixed. I’m so sorry to have let you down during our weekend together.”

Sad news which had not failed to make Drake fans react. The latter should therefore still remember this period for a long time…