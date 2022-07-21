Entertainment

Drake trolls Joe Budden from Saint-Tropez

Photo of James James32 mins ago
0 36 1 minute read

On vacation near Saint-Tropez, Drake took the opportunity to send a nice tackle to Joe Buddennow converted into podcasts.

Waiting for Joe Budden’s answer?

Drake mocks Joe Budden. On a terrace in Saint-Tropez, Champagne Papi will comment on the fact that one of Budden’s bangers is played, and that it makes the customers dance: “Where else, where else, Joey, could you have made them this hot?” »

The attack therefore has more appeal to the troll than to the frontal tackle, even though Drizzy has a mocking tone when launching his salvo. Whether or not Budden will respond to this outing remains to be seen, the now musically retired veteran being renowned for never letting anything go. And it wouldn’t be surprising: the relationship between Drake and the rapper has not always been good. Since 2016 and Budden’s killer review of the album Views of Drake, the two regularly exchange pleasantries through the media. The 6 God had already loaded Joe on the tracks 4pm In Calabasas and No Shopping. The two had made peace in 2020. Is the hatchet unearthed?

Coming back to the song in question, pump it upit may have been published in 2003 – and popularized by its highlighting in the film 2 Fast 2 Furious -, it remains as popular as ever nearly 20 years after its release.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James32 mins ago
0 36 1 minute read

Related Articles

Zoë Kravitz is attacked on Twitter for failing Will Smith and Chris Rock

10 mins ago

Miley Cyrus had her hair groped and held by a fan who tried to force-kiss her in the crowd

11 mins ago

COMIX IS WRITTEN WITH X – Latest News from Guatemala

21 mins ago

Mercato: Atlético de Madrid responds to Cristiano Ronaldo

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button