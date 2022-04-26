Entertainment

Drake trolls Joel Embiid after Raptors turnaround

Photo of James James30 mins ago
The Canadian rapper is a huge sports fan. He responds to a friendly quarrel that the basketball player had thrown at him Joel Embiid.

Drake makes a nice retort to Joel Embiid after the victory of the Raptors

drakeis a sports fan precisely of Toronto Raptors, and very often he will follow their matches to support them. The team is currently on a good run, but due to mediocrity they lost the game against the Philadelphia 76ers. It has recently been observed that drake and Joel Embiid are in a friendly feud. After the loss, the basketball player threw spikes at the rapper, saying: “That’s what you call a fucking superstar. Get your ass up. I’m coming back for the sweep. You better be there. You have to come and see”.

Last Saturday the Raptors foiled the plan of Sixers who thought to beat them again. The meeting ended in a victory for the rapper’s team. The series of returns will continue at Philadelphia where the 76ers intend not to be beaten and left behind. drake tease Joel on his instagram stories with a picture of Scottie Barnes holding Embiid like a baby : “What happened to that scan, Jojo?” See you when you come back ». From then on, this return match becomes a real challenge for both teams.

