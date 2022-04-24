Drake trolls the Sixers

Be careful though he is strong Joel Embiid.

It’s probably no secret, Drake is a huge basketball fan, especially the NBA., the major North American league. The Canadian rapper has also personally invested in the Toronto Raptors cluba team he follows regularly, and thathe even comes to support in person, at the stadium, often very close to the edge of the field. The rapper, who has a huge sympathy rating with the basketball players of the League, in often takes the opportunity to put on a show, celebrate, or send a few spades, it’s the culture in the NBA.

Right now, it’s the play-offs, the most anticipated moment of the whole season. The Raptors club is rather badly embarked against the Sixers, a Philadelphia team. On April 21, the Raptors were down 3-0after quite strong performances from Joel Embiid. At the end of the 3rd game, the pivot has also allowed himself to chamber Drakewho was waiting for him at the edge of the pitch to congratulate him and have a little laugh. “Hey, so that’s what you call a fucking superstar. Get your ass out of here, I’m here to sweep it” (the sweep is the fact of sweeping his opponent in the playoffs without any defeat).

If Drake seemed to have taken this chambering very well, he kept it in mind, when last night, at the end of Game 4, the Raptors finally managed to win against the Sixers 110 to 102. Drizzy then unsheathed his most beautiful story, with a photomontage of Scottie Barnes, Raptors player and rookie of the year, holding high a Joel Embiid dressed as a baby. In the caption, we can read “What happened to that Jojo sweep? See you when you get back”. We still hope that the Canadians will not be run over in game 5, this troll would immediately become much less relevant!