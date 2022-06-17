Drake Unsurprisingly Unveils New Album, “Honestly, Nevermind”

Drake released his seventh studio album this Friday, June 17. Honestly, Nevermindjust hours after announcing it unexpectedly on Instagram.

This surprise new album features 14 songs including a single title in collaboration, Jimmy Cook’s with 21 Savage, which is a nod to the character Drake portrayed on the Canadian teen series Degrassi, Jimmy Brooks.

The release of the project on Apple Music is accompanied by a long message from Drake: “I can’t remember the last time someone put down their phone, looked me in the eye and asked for my views on the news. But I remember every time someone one put a light in my eyes I deliberately try to forget what happened between some and me because I know I’m not one to forgive even if I try My desire revenge outweighs my good side every time.”

Drake signed his message with “dedicated to our brother V”, thus paying tribute to the late Virgil Abloh who he was very close to.

To accompany this new project, Drake unveiled the clip for the second track, Falling Back. A visual of more than 9 minutes in which we see Drizzy marrying several women and in which he refers to the arrests of Young Thug and Gunna by writing “Free YSL” at 1:50.

With Honestly, NevermindDrake offers us an album with very summer sounds which will go perfectly with our summer and which is likely to fit into many playlists.