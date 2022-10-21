Drake was paid $100 for his performance at the Ice Cube show in 2006

drake recalled the memories of the beginning of his career as an artist, where he was paid at $100. From that time to today, the artist has made a name for himself in music and has become an icon within the industry.

Currently, Drake is worth around $250 million.

drake shared a receipt from early in his career, in 2006, which shows he was paid at $100 after her show at the showice cubes. At the time, Drake had just transitioned from his acting career – known as “Wheelchair Jimmy” in Degrassi – to music, and he had only released his mixtape, Room For Improvement. “This is for anyone with a $100 show right now…keep it up“, wrote Drake on Instagram.

In addition, the show had been staged at “Kool House“, in the hometown of Drake, Toronto. Today, drake worth about $250 million and has more than 122 million followers on Instagram. Additionally, Cube previously spoke about the artist’s success on the Sana G Morning Show in 2018predicting that the rapper’s time at the top was coming to an end.

“He had a good run“, said Cube at the time. “You only have three years to run in the rap game. We only have three years at the top of the rap game before having to find our place in this environment. It’s just a model. Everybody. Wayne when he was hot, three years at the top. T-Pain, three years at the top, looking for someone else.“