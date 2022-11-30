Drake was the most streamed artist on Spotify in Canada in 2022

On a global scale, it is rather the Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny who wins the title for a third consecutive year.

But Canada does very well in the global rankings of the most popular music streaming platform in the world. Drake and The Weeknd are respectively in third and fourth place in the list of artists with the most plays, after Taylor Swift.

Domestically, Drake is followed by Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Kanye West and Eminem for the artists with the most plays.

The song that has looped the most over the past year, both in Canada and around the world, is As It Was, of Briton, and ex-One Direction, Harry Styles. Comes next Heat Waves by British indie band Glass Animals.

Staythe very popular collaboration between the Canadian Justin Bieber and the Australian The Kid LAROI, which you have certainly heard if you have already opened the TikTok application, was the 3e most listened song in the world, 4e in Canada.

Francophone music is absent from the charts of the most listened to songs or singers in Canada in 2022.

In the most noticed trends in 2022 there is the song from 1985 Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God), by Kate Bush who saw an 8700% gain in popularity after being heard in the hugely popular Netflix series Stranger Things. This is the piece over 20 years old with the most plays this year.

Spotify followers can consult the personalized list of their most listened to songs in the platform’s application.