Drake will soon unveil a new collaboration with Taylor Swift?

Drake seems to be finally ready to do a collaboration with Pop singer Taylor Swift! A new feat that promises surprises!

Taylor Swift may well unveil a new sound with Drake in which they attack Kanye West! This is revealed by our colleagues from The Sun! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

A song that could start a war

The news has just fallen, Taylor Swift seems ready to release an unreleased song that was recorded for Swift’s Reputation album in 2017. This is what our colleagues from The Sun say.

It is then a very particular song sinceshe collaborated with rapper Drake. The lyrics aren’t very kind to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. And for good reason ! Taylor Swift and Drake were feuding with them at the time.

They were never good friends. So the Canadian artist and pop singer have decided to have fun clashing the couple famous. But this song remained secret.

The young woman has never revealed it. She continued to record new songs with the Big Machine label, to lay even more hit albums. The same goes for Drake!

But the time has come to release this song. A close source then told The Sun: “Taylor was focused on re-recording Reputation and she came across this song she did with Drake, which never saw the light of day” .

“She knows everyone is going to think it’s about Kimye because it was her argument with them that inspired a lot of Reputation. But this one is much more direct than the other songs, that’s why they didn’t decide to release it in the first place. »

According to The Sun, Taylor Swift and Drake recorded a collaboration for ‘reputation’ but didn’t make the cut of the original album and will now be included on ‘reputation (Taylor’s Version).’ pic.twitter.com/tmMZ1zteFO —PopBase (@PopBase) October 1, 2022

Drake – Taylor Swift: water in the gas with Kimye

One thing is certain, this song could well rekindle the tensions between Taylor Swift and Kanye West. As a reminder, they have always hated each other. They even argued after his track “Famous” was released in 2016.

The rapper insulted the pretty blonde by declaring: “I made that b***h famous”. These are words she has never forgotten! She always wanted him. They are even clashed on social networks.

As for Drake, he also had a fight with Ye at because of his relationship with Kim Kardashian. The two have often been close. Even after Kim and Kanye’s divorce, the media reported a romance with the Canadian artist.

What had the gift of annoying the principal concerned. A close source spoke about their relationship to our colleagues from the Sun: “It’s no secret that Taylor and Drake had a rocky relationship with Kanye. »

“So they didn’t hold back when it came to recording. Obviously, she’s totally over it all now, but it’s the one fans will want to hear. »

One thing is certain, fans of Taylor Swift and Drake can’t wait to discover this secret song. So it’s a case to follow!