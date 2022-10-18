Drake Wins Songwriter of the Year at 2022 SOCAN Awards

Drake won multiple songwriting awards at the 2022 SOCAN Awards.

The Toronto music star received two rap music awards for his singles wants and needs and Lane 2 sexy at a Toronto gala celebrating the best in Canadian writing, composing and music publishing. This is in addition to the award for Songwriter of the Year in the performer category, announced earlier this month.

Drake did not attend Monday’s celebration.

The evening also paid tribute to previously announced winners, including Yukon artist Stephen (Koz) Kozmeniuk, who was named Producer Songwriter of the Year.

Kozmeniuk, whose long past credits include projects with Kendrick Lamar and Nicki Minaj, also won the International Songwriting Prize for the monster hit. Levitationperformed by Dua Lipa.

Veteran film and television composer Keith Power of Newfoundland and Labrador, who has composed hundreds of network television episodes, has won his fifth Film Composer of the Year award. Additionally, Vancouver rapper and singer bbno$ was named a breakout songwriter.

Canadian singer-songwriter Tom Cochrane received the Cultural Impact Award for his 1991 radio staple life is a highway.

The jazz-rock group Lighthouse, known for its successes including those of 1971 A nice morning and 1972 sunny dayshave been inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame for their five-decade career.