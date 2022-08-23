Drake wins the title of most ‘shazame’ artist in history

Drake continues to multiply the records! After dethroning the Beatles last week, the Canadian rapper has just risen to the top of the most searched artists on Shazam since the popular application was created in 2002.

In total, Drake’s various songs have been the subject of more than 350 million searches on Shazam over the past 20 years. To her only, one dance has been shazaminated 17 million times, making it the 35-year-old rapper’s most searched song on the app acquired by Apple in 2018.

Tones and I, Ed Sheeran and BTS also stand out

As part of its 20e anniversary, Shazam also unveiled a wealth of data listing the highlights of its existence. We first learn that the application has generated more than 70 billion searches to date and that the first “shazamed” song has been Jeepster by T. Rex, in April 2002.

The most searched song remains, however, by far, Dance Monkey by Tones And I. Released in May 2019, this mega-hit generated no less than 41 million searches, in addition to being the fastest to register 20 million searches (in 219 days). Prayer In C by Robin Schulz was the first title to reach this milestone in 2015.

TiK ToK by Kesha was the first song to rack up 1 million searches on Shazam but Butter by BTS holds the record for the fastest hit to reach this milestone (in 9 days).

Somebody That I Used to Know by Gotye ft. Kimbra was the first piece to be shazamed 10 million times (in December 2012), but Shape of You of Ed Sheeran was the fastest to reach this figure (in 87 days).

Rapper Lil Wayne was the first artist to hit both 1 million and 10 million searches on Shazam, while DJ and producer David Guetta was the first to hit 100 million searches in May 2015.