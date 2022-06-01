Drake works with Lil Baby

Lil Baby fans could be in serious trouble after finding out the Atlanta rapper recently spent time in Toronto working with Drake on some new material.

The two artists recently performed together at the Metro Metro Festival in Montreal, where Drizzy made a surprise appearance during Lil Baby’s set. A few days later, Drake hosted a live stream on Twitch from his Toronto mansion where he said:

“My brother Lil Baby is in the studio right now, he’s cooking, we’re working.”

During the live stream of Stake, a well-known betting site, Drake added that the 24-year-old artist would join him later to play, proof that they are good together.

Lil Baby was spotted hanging out at a few spots around town recently, including 44 Toronto, a new nightclub on King Street West known for its Miami-like atmosphere.

In a video shot by a fan, the rapper is dressed casually – an olive green tracksuit, black sunglasses and his hair tied back – as he gazes over the mezzanine at the crowd below.

Lil Baby was also spotted at a local Shoppers Drug Mart, where fans captured him on video grabbing drinks and food.

The original clip of the encounter has since been deleted, but racked up more than 333,000 views on TikTok in three days. This led to another fan following suit and posting snippets of his encounter with Lil Baby.

Fans who missed their chance to potentially meet the rapper weren’t shy about venting their feelings on Twitter. While others have predicted future collaborations between Lil Baby, Drake and J. Cole, who recently signed with CEBL’s Scarborough Shooting Stars.

Lil Baby’s next studio album, which will most likely feature Drake, is slated for release in July.