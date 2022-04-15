Drake would have clashed Pusha T again in his feat with Jack Harlow

It looks like Drake has gone after Pusha T again in his new track with Jack Harlow…reigniting their 2018 clash!

While Pusha T announced that he was preparing a collaboration with Dr. Dre, it is the featuring between Drake and Jack Harlow, teased for a few days, which is causing the buzz. Indeed, a leak of an extract from their collaboration, tentatively titled have a turn and which could be taken from the Louisville rapper’s next album due May 6 (Come Home the Kids Miss You), was broadcast this Wednesday, April 13 on the networks and some interpretations would like it to contain a passage where Drake would relaunch his clash against King Push. Drizzy would send some subliminal punchlines to Push who had seriously contributed, in 2018, to taking their beef – initiated in 2010 from the rivalry between his group The Clipse and Lil Wayne, who was Drake’s mentor – to a higher level with his diss -track, The Story of Addon. In it, and while there was also palpable tension between Drake and Kanye West, he blamed the Canadian star for hiding from the world having had a child. It was Adonis, whom Drake had not yet officially recognized, and had thus been tricked into doing so…

Pusha T- The Story of Addon :

However, the tension had gone down

By posting the lyrics concerned on the networks, Internet users therefore suggest that certain passages of Drake are missiles sent to Pushat T: “My cravings for revenge are out of control/Even though I know we’re getting old, yeah/But for that, I gotta deal with a nigga/It’s not negotiable, it’s not even debatable…” Then things get more specific when the boss of OVO Sound seems to be referring to a junkie rap (“coke rap”) which is the term used in the US to define Pusha T’s style, especially at the time of his project Daytonain 2018, where drugs and its universe were the central theme of his project (even his cover which had caused controversy): “All I hear is talk from middle men / All I hear is big stories told by little men /When I say “bitch”, I very rarely refer to women/Most bitches I know are niggers/They are not even women…”then he continues: “If I see you, I spit in your face, ha-tu/Daytona with green faces…” Thus Drizzy even quotes the title of the 3rd album of King Push while making a play on words with Rolex Daytona watches, “green faces” which may refer to tickets (the green bills of the American currency), or to a watch model, the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, which contains a green dial, unless it is a reference to car racing Daytona 500, whose green flag announces the start (as if it announced the new start of the clash!?). On his album DaytonaPush had released another diss-track, titled Infraredwho then prompted Drake to respond with his Duppy freestyle… You will have understood: US rap fans are on the lookout, on these good words, the clash – buried for 4 years – could well start again, especially since Pusha T is preparing a new album, It’s Almost Dry…