Drake’s crazy vacation in the Gulf of Saint-Tropez

BY Laurent amalric lamalric@nicematin.fr

Published on 07/22/2022 at 12:25

Rapper Drake is enjoying his vacation in Saint-Tropez.

Photo Luc Boutria

The mega-star Drake appeared to be rather good-natured, surrounded by a swarm of friends who scoured the beautiful tables of Ramatuel in the same festive spirit.

When Drake appears on the peninsula, he likes to test beach addresses. Let’s mention pell-mell, Bagatelle, Shellona, ​​Gigi and of course Club 55 where the rapper landed from the juggernaut of the seas on which he had previously stopped in Ibiza.

Luxury DJ for private party

The 30-year-old who has just released his seventh album, Honestly, Nevermind, which went straight to number 1 on the Billboard, also got on the turntables and played the “luxury DJ” at a private party attended by big names in the show. -biz, a glass of champagne in hand.

Not for nothing does he call himself “Champagne papi” on his Instagram page with 117 million subscribers (!).

Return to Toronto

The Canadian star will not last forever in the Var since he has his work cut out for him at the end of the month, at his home in Toronto.

After a break in 2019, his “OVOFestival”, named after his own label founded in 2012, is back.

Starting July 28, The All Canadian Northstars will kick off, followed by a performance by Chris Brown and Lil Baby on July 29, before Drake himself wraps up the event with a qualifying performance. of “history” for the meeting labeled “Young Money” on August 1.

Let Drake, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj together on one stage for the first time in years.

“To mark the tenth anniversary of its existence, I am currently working to take the OVO Fest around the world in 2023!”, enthuses the artist this summer, without revealing whether France will be part of the stages of this Hip-Hop / R & B event.

