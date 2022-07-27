Drake’s Huge Gift for Paddy Pimblett!

Rising star of MMA, Paddy Pimblett is now also attracting the attention of the biggest stars in the world. Following his big success at UFC London, the Briton notably had the right to a huge gift from rapper Drake (who had bet on him)! Enough to make more than one fighter jealous!

He has only fought three fights so far in the UFC, but the name of Paddy Pimblett is already on everyone’s lips. The young Englishman did not take long to establish himself as the new darling of the fans, a status he cemented a little more during UFC London. Playing practically at home (he was born in Huyton, near Liverpool), he won a landslide victory over Jordan Leavitt, drawing himself in the process the reactions of big stars like Kamaru Usman.

This is therefore his third victory, a total admittedly still very modest compared to his elders. Nevertheless, that does not prevent certain big names from taking a very close interest in him, and not only in the world of combat sports. In the company of Molly McCann, who also emerged victorious in her face-to-face against Hannah Goldy in London, Paddy “The Baddy” would have attracted as much favor as Drake. The young woman thus made a surprising revelation, following their respective fights.

Drake rewards Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann

Drake is buying Paddy and Molly Rolex watches. #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/IPreTg7nNU — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) July 23, 2022

Molly McCann : Can I just tell ESPN that Drake…did I already say that? I know, I’m drunk… but Drake is buying me and Paddy a new Rolex each. Paddy Pimblett : We exchanged messages on Instagram and he said to me: “Yeah, you will each have a Rolex for that”.

A gesture all the stronger as the young man had hitherto been content an absolutely miserable salary for his first fights. Obviously, the two Britons are now important enough in the eyes of the famous Canadian rapper to obtain offerings.

It must be said that the latter seems to have taken a serious liking to them, because he also bet on their victories at UFC London. And not for a small amount, far from it, since he put in play no less than 2.3 million dollars! A clear winning gamble in the end, since he got away with a profit of 1.5 million greenbacks. Inevitably, it deserved to reward the two heroes of the evening.

Drake’s huge bet on the UFC today CAME THROUGH! 😮 He’ll be very great to the scousers tonight. The Drake curse is gone 👏 pic.twitter.com/WS2qLHyMcI — SPORTbible (@sportbible) July 23, 2022

With his old salary, Paddy Pimblett could never have afforded a Rolex. Thanks to Drake though, he now owns one and given his current success in the UFC, it wouldn’t be surprising if he added several more gifts to his collection in the months to come. That’s all we can wish for him.