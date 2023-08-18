Entertainment

Drake’s incredible gift to a fan is worth €32,000

Elton Gardner
ToAddicted to the most extravagant acquisitions, Fly He has a reputation as a ‘bad boy’ in the music industry and beyond. Catch up with some NBA stars When he sits in at Scotiabank Arena to support the Toronto Raptors. However, from time to time he appears in episodes such as the one that occurred during a concert in Los Angeles.

the artist gave a show Kia Forum of Inglewood of the California city on 16 August. He took one with him as he left the stage hermes birkin bag and which is valued €32,000, He then passed it to a fan in the audience, who was taken aback.

In a video posted by a user on TikTok, the rapper can be seen walking on stage with the said bag. After giving the gift, Drake asked campus security members to make sure Nothing was stopping the lady from leaving with her amazing bag, “Drake is not stingy,” said the artist himself.

Drake after an awards ceremony.

Drake has an extensive collection of bags

As he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017, the Canadian keeps this type of item in his mansion and has extensive collection, which will reportedly go to the woman Drake has decided to spend the rest of his life with. However, nothing has materialized, despite the fact that she is currently in a relationship with rapper sexy red anal As he himself told on Instagram.

Apparently, in her collection she has the most expensive bag in the world, the so-called Diamond Himalayan Birkinwhich costs 312,000 euros and houses celebrities like Georgina RodriguezWho have shown off their valuable acquisition on the social network.

