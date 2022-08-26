Drake’s New Hairstyle Catches the Attention of Justin Bieber and Other Celebs

ads

A haircut is enough for Drake’s friends to start trolling him.

The 35-year-old ‘God’s Plan’ hitmaker posted a carousel of Instagram photos (and a video) of his new ‘do’ on Thursday, and his celebrity pals had *lots* of thoughts on the slicked-back style.

“Give this guy a name…” Drake urged his followers, referring to his latest hair persona.

“Clarance Donovan aka steezeman deluxe”, Justin Bieber dubbed the rapper, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham.

“Champagne Escobar,” joked musician Vory, who said he looked “like an Italian godfather [sic] ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜‚.â€

TV host Tyrone “T-rex” Edwards called him “Lionel Drizzy!” with applause emoticons.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter also had a field day with the “Degrassi” star’s luscious new locks.

“Aubrey Drake’s hair journey is fun. I want him to get packages,” one fan tweeted.

The ‘Hotline Bling’ rapper, who revealed a face tattoo honoring his mother earlier this month as part of his makeover, has also been compared to Barry White and likened to ‘the lunch lady after she takes off her hair net and turns up. »

A Twitter user asked the question “Why Drake [sic] looks like he’s put on too much cologne now? »

Another fan wondered if he was trying to look like his dad, who he recently tattooed for getting a face tattoo that doesn’t look exactly like the real deal.

Guess it’s time for his dad to update the dodgy ink with the divisive ‘do’.

