Drake’s new music video features a Jewish wedding and 23 brides

JTA — Amid the release of his new album “Honestly, Nevermind,” Canadian Jewish musician Drake has released the music video for his latest song, “Falling Back,” which features him at a wedding officiated by a orthodox rabbi wearing a black hat.

The wedding itself, however, has nothing very orthodox since it brings together 23 wives under a chuppah with white flowers.

All the light is shed a few seconds after the start of the video, when the rabbi officiating the wedding ceremony, asks the bride: “Are you committed to being a good wife, according to our values ​​and our traditions? “.

She replies, “I do,” in tune with 22 other women dressed in white standing behind her.

After each bride receives her ring, she does some kind of high five personal to Drake, who does not wear a yarmulke. Then the camera pans to someone who appears to be Drake’s mother, Sandi Graham, a blonde Jewish woman dressed in black (and who looks suspiciously like Barbra Streisand). “I think he’s really taking this matter seriously,” she remarks. (Drake was never married, but he does have a son, Adonis, whose existence was revealed to the public during a feud between him and his rival, rapper Pusha T).

After the “religious” ceremony, a change of scenery: Drake and his wives find themselves in a nightclub atmosphere, full of the sexiest dances and strobe lights.

At one point, one of the brides is lifted into a chair for the hora as she waves a towel in the air. (Traditionally, when the bride and groom are hoisted into chairs during the horathey cling to a towel to symbolize their union).

A few moments later, we also see Drake dancing with a towel in his hand, before putting it in his mouth.

Near the end of the video, Drake and his 23 fiancées pose for photos in what vaguely resembles the photo ops that sometimes accompany the wedding ceremony. bedekenwhen the groom lowers his bride’s veil and families bless the happy couple.

Sandi Graham, Drake’s mother, attending her son’s wedding ceremony in the music video for ‘Falling Back’ (YouTube screenshot via JTA)

The video was produced by Canadian actor and producer Adam Rodness, who also starred in a short film called “The Seder.” The rabbi is played by Ari Sitnik, whose social media appears to identify him as a Toronto-based computer specialist who previously worked for the Associated Hebrew Schools of Toronto. Sitnik’s Twitter page shares a steady stream of conservative and pro-Israel memes.

This is not the first time that the artist, already several times platinum, highlights his Jewish origins in his work. Drake posed with a glass of kiddush and Shabbat candles for the cover of his 2012 album “Take Care,” and he enacted another Jewish tradition — his own second “bar mitzvah” — in the music video for his single “HYFR” (he also staged his bar mitzvah in a Saturday Night Live skit). Last year, on a mix tapehe rapped, “I should probably go to a yeshiva.”