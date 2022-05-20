Drake’s son Adonis is already channeling LeBron James on the basketball court

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

It’s no secret that Drake loves basketball, and it seems that passion is passed on to his four-year-old son Adonis.

On Wednesday, May 18, the 6th God posted a video on Instagram showing his son working out basketball drills with a coach. Adonis starts the practice session by attempting a mid-range jumper before hitting signature LeBron James mannerisms like slapping his chest and pulling on his jersey.

Drizzy Jr. tries the drill again, this time hitting and mimicking the same mannerisms. Fittingly, Adonis wears a Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James jersey during practice.

“Reset, reset, reset…good stuff,” Drake said, watching proudly from the sideline. “Yeah, let’s go. One, two, we’re going to the crib. To the nursery ! It’s that man, it’s that man!

LeBron James himself shared Drake’s video on his Instagram Stories, writing, “My nephew really loves the game!!”

Adonis impersonating LeBron James isn’t at all surprising considering the kid studies the moves of the four-time NBA champion. Last year, Drake posted images of his son watching King James career highlights and he looked nothing short of amazed at what he saw.

Adonis’ eyes were so glued to the screen that he pointed out “Oh my God!” when LeBron made an impressive block in his second stint playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

