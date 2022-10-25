Drake’s team asks his doppelganger to stop using the rapper’s image

To believe that the career of Izzydrake, aka FakeDrake, can be slowed down. Drake and Ovo Sound having sent the look-alike a most official letter, asking him to stop using the image of the 6 God.

Nothing is going well for the Fake Drake

To believe that nothing goes between drake and his doppelganger. After reporting that Champagne Papi had threatened to slap him last summer, the Fake Drake explains this time having received a signed letter from the Canadian and OVO Sound teams, to ask him to stop exploiting Drake’s image. The content of the missive has since been shared: “Dear IzzyDrake. This letter notifies you of your unauthorized use of the “OVO” brand to promote your brand and your image, as well as the unauthorized creation of media that infringes our brand and defames it. The actions you have taken are unwarranted, unwelcome and unacceptable. »

The look-alike will then be asked to provide “written assurance within seven days” that he will stop signing “factually false statements involving OVO Sound and/or Drake”.

A first warning, which could well end in a trial if the young man did not comply, even though Izzydrake claims above all to want to pay tribute to the interpreter of Hotline Bling by his gait.