Drama at the wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: the mother of the actor victim of an accident

Married for just over a month, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are on cloud nine! The couple even decided to celebrate their union with great fanfare by organizing a big ceremony this weekend. It was without counting on an unfortunate incident that came to disturb the festivities…

It’s the romance of summer and probably the one of the year! Twenty years after their first relationship, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finally said “yes” to each other on July 16, 2022, during a secret ceremony in Las Vegas. More in love than everand despite the gossip of some, the couple chose to slip away to the city of love for their honeymoon. Glimpses of the streets of Paristhe newlyweds were able to be photographed during barge rides on the Seine and in parks, or during visits to museums with their respective children, the twins Maximilian and Emme, but also Seraphina and Violet.

After these few days fluttering in love, the couple decided to continue the festivities by organizing a big party this weekend of August 20 and 21, in Georgia. According to the website TMZ, it is in a property of 35 hectares, belonging to Ben Affleck, that the festivities must take place. Family and close friends must gather there to celebrate the long-awaited union of the Bennifers! A place chosen not at random since it is about the house where Ben Affleck and JLO were to get married twenty years ago, when they first got engaged.

A very special guest injured

If the stars, very in love, had planned to party all weekend, it was without counting on an unfortunate incident that spoiled the festivities. Friday, August 19, an ambulance was indeed seen leaving the scene of the ceremony. According to DailyMail, Ben Affleck’s mother reportedly fell and cut her leg. Although the injury does not seem serious, this accident somewhat disrupted the weekend of the newlyweds. They did not hesitate to go to the hospital to ensure the state of health of this very special guest. A setback that should not, however, prevent the couple from celebrating once they return home…