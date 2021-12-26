Drama in Algeria, Sofiane Loukar dies on the pitch at the age of 30 after an illness
The Algerian football is in shock for the dramatic death of a player on the field, which occurred during a second division match that was played in Oran between the local team and Mc Saida. The victim is Sofiane Loukar, 30 years old, captain of the visiting team. According to the Algerian media, the player suffered a head injury due to a game clash and was taken to the sidelines. Shortly after he returned to his seat but about ten minutes later he collapsed to the ground, it seems for a heart attack. Rescue to resuscitate him proved useless. The match was immediately interrupted, with players and audience shocked by what had happened.
Death in the field, third case in a few days
Loukar’s death follows two other dramas involving footballers a few days later, which took place in Croatia and Oman respectively. In the first case, the victim is a 23 year old, Marin Cacic, who last Saturday lost consciousness in training due to heart problems. Ended up in a coma, Cacic died last Thursday, without regaining consciousness, his club, Nehaj Senj, of the Croatian third division, said. Almost in the same hours, in Oman, a heart attack hit the 29-year-old Mukhaled Al-Raqadi, during the warm-up before the match between his team, Muscat, and Suwaiq. Taken to the hospital, he passed away after a few hours.