Drama on set, security protocols not respected

To Alec Baldwin, shortly before the tragic accident that killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins while shooting a western film on a Santa Fe ranch, a loaded weapon had been delivered by an assistant director, who had indicated she was safe. This was revealed by the first documents on the investigation released by the American media. According to investigators, however, assistant director David Halls did not know the weapon had live bullets before he handed it to Baldwin. However, it is now clear that standard safety protocols, including those on the pistol, were not adhered to in full on the set of ‘Rust’, and already in the days before the accident at least one operator had complained to a production manager about this aspect. According to local media, last Saturday, Alec Baldwin’s stunt double had accidentally fired two shots after that he had been told that the gun had no ammunition, not even blanks.

Meanwhile, Rust Movie Productions, the production company of the Rust film, has launched an internal investigation. “Safety is our top priority. While we are not aware of any on-set safety complaints, we would conduct an internal investigation into our procedures.” And on Twitter Alec Baldwin posted his first comment a few hours ago on what happened on the set: “There are no words to describe my shock and sadness at the tragic accident. I am cooperating with the police investigation and I am in contact with her husband” by Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin, brilliant actor with a complicated character

An Oscar and Tony Award nomination for theater, three Golden Globes, three Emmy Awards, eight Screen Actors Guild Awards but also disputes, complaints and arrests. A brilliant and versatile talent, also a humorist and voice actor, a politically committed actor (Obama and Joe Biden supported) and a philanthropist, a sex symbol protagonist of dream loves, even with Kim Basinger. But also a man with a controversial experience with depressive crises and the use of drugs and alcohol, with a character that appears complicated and at times irascible and that has caused him to be arrested and reported. A man whom Basinger herself, at the end of the report, even compared to Saddam Hussein.

Baldwin is 63 years old and, although he has done the most varied jobs from waiter to t-shirt seller, he treads the cinema, TV and theater scenes from a very young age. In Rust he plays the outlaw grandfather of a 13-year-old sentenced to hang for murder. Although in one of his various dark moments he declared that he had failed as an artist (“The goal of an actor – he said – is to play memorable roles, capable of dragging the story of the film. I have never had this satisfaction”) he had a rich and multifaceted career. He was directed by Woody Allen in Alice, To Rome with Love and Blue Jasmine, Martin Scorsese in The Aviator, starring Bradley Cooper’s A star is born and David Mamet’s Hollywood, Vermont. He was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for Wayne Kramer’s romantic drama The Cooler in 2003.

Unforgettable and award-winning his participation in the TV series 30 Rock, broadcast on the Nnc from 2006 to 2013, together with Julianne Moore who also wanted him on the set of the beautiful and sad 2014 Still Alice.

His latest hilarious dubbing was that of Baby Boss. He also recently won an Emmy for impersonating former President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.

Along with talent and versatility, there is also a lot of trouble that has always accompanied his life and often makes him end up in the newspapers not only on the pages of the show. There have been various attacks on photographers from 1995, when a paparazzo photographed his wife Kim Basinger and daughter, to 2012 of a photographer outside the office that issues marriage licenses in New York. In 2013 he was suspended from a program for homophobic insults, in 2014 the arrest for driving in the wrong direction (even if by bicycle), in 2018 a new “over the top” dispute over a parking lot with a motorist.

The dream wedding with colleague Kim Basinger ends in a legal battle (with allegations of alcoholism and abuse), a bad divorce and a custody dispute over her daughter Ireland. In 2004, she obtained joint custody but was later revoked after an audio broadcast in which the actor insults her.

Baldwin then found serenity in love with the famous yoga and gymnastics teacher Hilaria Lynn Thomas who he married in 2012 with wedding rings with the inscription “Somos un buen equipo” (“We are a beautiful team”) and with whom he has had six children. Often the actor thanked her publicly for saving his life by giving him peace of mind.

Previous

The Raven

On March 31, 1993, actor Brandon Lee died on the set of The Crow at the age of just 28. Even in that case it was an accidental gunshot that killed. To shoot was Michael Massee, the interpreter of the character of Funboy. Lee was shooting the scene where Eric comes home and remembers the moment of his death. According to the producers, the accident occurred due to a series of unfortunate events resulting from the negligence of the staff members: needing inert bullets, they built them by hand by removing primer and gunpowder from real bullets. Due to an oversight, which later proved fatal, one of the bullets was not deprived of the trigger. Brandon died in the hospital after a lengthy surgery.

XXX

Harry O’Connor, Vin Diesel’s stunt double on the set of Rob Cohen’s action, was a well-known stuntman and paratrooper. During one sequence in the film he jumped from a flying car with a parachute but crashed into a bridge, being killed instantly. The scene was included in the film, with the exception of the terrible ending.

On the edge of reality

Fatal accident also in a film directed by Steven Spielberg, John Landis, George Miller and Joe Dante. In 1983 during the making of The Edge of Reality, a helicopter crashed and killed three actors: Vic Morrow and two Vietnamese children, Myca Dinh and Renee Chen. Landis, who had requested special effects and explosions, had several legal problems.

Top Gun

Pilot and flight instructor Art Scholl was killed while filming the 1985 cult movie “Top Gun”. Scholl crashed into the Pacific Ocean. His body was never found.

The sword of Tipu Sultan

But the dramatic record of the highest number of deaths recorded on a film set was conquered, if it is possible to say so, by the Indian TV series The Sword of Tipu Sultan, from 1989. Following a fire 62 people lost their lives, remained trapped inside the film studio. The same director and actor Sanjay Khan, following severe burns, underwent 72 surgeries.