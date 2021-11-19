Drama on the border between Poland and Belarus, Catholics remain alone against barbarism: the silence of Europe and politics

“Luckily there are green lanterns, lit in more and more houses close to the eastern borders of theUnion, to signal that piety is not dead and that the civilization of Europe is not entirely crucified on top of fences as sharp as scourges ”. So wrote the director of Future Marco Tarquinio on the front page to accompany a very harsh image: the photo of the symbol of united Europe which instead of the stars has barbed wire. A first page that rightly made a lot of noise: a warning, a slap, perhaps even a balm …

Luckily, we write today, that there are Catholics who do not remain silent in front of the horror that is happening under our eyes, a stone’s throw from our home, in our own Europe. Luckily Future – the newspaper of the CEI, that is, gods Italian bishops – there is, because the front page of Tuesday shook the soul of the indifferent and made those who feel desperate about what is happening on the border between Poland And Belarus less alone, less desperate, less helpless. The images that arrive from those lands – Tarquinio is right – are an indictment against Europe, unable to intervene, to end the slaughter of human beings. «Yet it is a fact – writes Tarquinio -: barbed wire is replacing the stars above the lands of Europe. From East to West, from North to South“. The other day an interviewed migrant told the torture suffered by the Polish police to drive him back Belarus. He repeated: “They are not human, they are not human, they are not human …”. How not to cry, not to despair. But also how to not get pissed off.

The silence of Europe, its failure, falls on the whole of politics: we fight for the most absurd reasons, flags are raised that have nothing to do with serious issues and then in the face of the drama of thousands of people, politics does not has the strength, intelligence and humanity to say: stop everyone. This is the priority, this is our priority. Instead even yesterday With you he got angry, but so much, to the point of losing the pitcher, because he didn’t have his niche in Rai. Not for those who die, not for the boys and girls who wander in the woods without food or a roof.

The boundary between Belarus And Poland comes after the cemetery of Mediterranean, after the Balkan route, after Calais. All dramas that still live, all human lives that continue to be ignored. In addition to the associations involved in the front line in welcoming and Catholics, the silence regarding what is happening is unbearable, it can no longer be tolerated.

The same day that Future showed the barbed wire instead of the European stars, also us of the Reformist we titled the front page photo by pointing the finger on the same side: “Europe is saved if it saves migrants”, title of a beautiful article by Gianfranco Schiavone. The bet, it is evident, also concerns us: because when we talk about the future ofEurope, of its political dimension, we are also talking about ourselves, of which community we want to build. It is for this reason that we can no longer stand by, that we cannot abandon those who are screaming, we cannot leave associations and Catholics alone. We have only one way to go: to make our voices heard quickly and loudly.

